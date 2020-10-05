Walker Co. man charged with animal cruelty after 1 horse euthanized, 9 others removed from property

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Walker County man was arrested Saturday after one of his horses had to be euthanized and others were found to be living in negligent conditions or roaming free.
The Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post that they’ve received many complaints concerning horses running loose in the Hay Valley area.
Saturday, a post was made on social media concerning an injured horse in the same area.
Animal Cruelty Investigator Tyler Leach responded to the scene and found a horse with a severe injury near Hay Valley Road.
Leach was able to get close to the horse, but unable to capture it.
He then took pictures of the distressed horse and the injury, and forwarded those pictures to the on-call veterinarian before contacting the Walker County Humane Society.
Due to the severity of the injury and the amount of suffering, it was advised by the veterinarian to humanely euthanize the horse.
Upon investigation, it was discovered that the horse belonged to James Paul Jones of Parrish.
Leach, accompanied by the Humane Society, went to the Jones' house and arrested him. He was charged with permitting livestock to run at large and cruelty to animals.
While at the home, Leach discovered that nine other horses were either roaming free or living in negligent conditions. Some of those horses were also suffering from injuries.
The horses were taken into custody by the Walker County Humane Society with the help of volunteers. The horses will remain in foster care where they will receive medical treatment until a court determines their permanent status.
