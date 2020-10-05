Vestavia Hills City Schools returning to full in-person instruction Oct. 14

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - After several weeks working closely with the Jefferson County Department of Health to ensure our plans are within safety and health guidelines, traditional students at Liberty Park Middle, Louis Pizitz Middle, Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus, and Vestavia Hills High School will move to attending on campus each day of the school week beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14.
“We will continue to utilize the enhanced procedures and precautions outlined in our reopening plan, including required face coverings. Classrooms will be set up to observe social distance guidelines to the greatest extent practical,” said VHCS Superintendent Dr. Todd Freeman.
Freeman says students who are participating in the full-time remote instructional model will continue to do so through the end of the first semester (ending January 15, 2021).
