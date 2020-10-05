TCS offers virtual calming rooms for families, students and staff

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa City School leaders hope a new program can help in their push for students, employees and families to take advantage of self-care, if needed.
When you think of relaxing you think of meditating and having calm moments, and that’s the atmosphere Tuscaloosa City Schools is trying to create for parents, families and employees virtually.
Their program on the school district’s website is called Virtual Calming Room. It has lots of great tools like animal relaxation sound play lists, soft music, zoo and aquarium cams and other calming activities families can do together.
Students can also use these virtual resources to calm down or take a brain break. Employees can practice self-care with a lot of the features on this program like yoga and other decompressing activities. Check out the different calming rooms here.
