State and local leaders urge Alabamians to complete the 2020 Census

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All year long, state and local leaders have been beating the drum about taking part in the 2020 Census.
But Alabama still ranks dead last in participation, which could mean the loss of state representation and millions of dollars in funding.
This is important, and Gov. Kay Ivey said completing the census will help ensure Alabama receives its fair share of funding.
“It is just critical that every person complete the census,” said Gov. Ivey.
The stakes are high in Alabama. Many of the programs and services Alabamians depend on daily are directly impacted by census data.
“It’s essential for the funding that comes to Alabama through the federal government that we raise our numbers and get all the money that we’re entitled to,” Ivey said.
According to a George Washington University study, federal funding of about $1,600 per person comes to Alabama based on participation in the census.
And with an estimated 4,903,000 people in the state of Alabama, local leaders said we can’t afford to miss out on a single dollar.
“I want them to take advantage of this opportunity because here in the middle of a pandemic, we need all of the resources that we can get for our senior citizens, for our children’s schools,” said Jefferson County Commissioner for District 2, Sheila Tyson.
The federal government also uses the 2020 Census to allocate the nation’s congressional seats.
Right now, projections show Alabama is at-risk of losing one of its seven seats.
Commissioner Tyson said census takers are out in communities right now, and they have credentials to show who they are, so you don’t have to worry about answering your door.
You have until October 31 to complete the 2020 Census, and it typically only takes 10 minutes or less to finish.
