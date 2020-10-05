3 people killed in crash in West Alabama Saturday

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash near Livingston Saturday afternoon.
ALEA State Troopers say it happened at 4:35 on Alabama 39 near the three mile marker, approximately five miles north of Livingston city limits.
Troopers said a truck driven by Rickey Earl Coley, 60, of Bay Minette, struck a car driven by 33-year-old Tyrhonda Deniece Thomas, of Livingston. Thomas and her passenger 67-year-old Lillie Williams Thomas, also of Livingston, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Coley’s passenger, Veronica Moore Coley, 54, of Bay Minette also died at the scene.
Coley was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.