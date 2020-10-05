No-kill animal shelter in Calhoun County has fundraising issues due to COVID-19

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated efforts by a Calhoun County animal shelter to raise money for its vet bill.
The League for Animal Welfare is one of four shelters in the county, and the only one that’s a no-kill shelter.
Their annual Tail Waggers Gala had to be postponed until next year due to coronavirus concerns.
The annual gala is usually the source of funding for their vet bill, especially when they need to spay and neuter the dogs and cats they adopt out.
“You know, we’re 501(c)(3) so we’re non-profit. We base all of our income off of donations. And if we don’t have those donations coming in, we cannot spay and neuter the guys that we need to do for adoption,” said Heather Wilson, the league’s treasurer and since March 1, its director.
Wilson and volunteers hope to raise money through yard sales and a Halloween “Trunk or Treat” on October 17 at 4:30 p.m., where they’ll take donations for a hot dog plate. There will be no admission charge for the event and children are highly encouraged to come to the event at the shelter in costume, and animals will be available for adoption.
But they need $4,000 - enough to take care of their vet bill, and the amount they usually raise at the Tail Waggers Gala.
