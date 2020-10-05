130 new jobs coming to Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - An expansion for Reliance Worldwide in Cullman County will create 130 new jobs.
Governor Kay Ivey will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for Reliance Worldwide’s expansion.
Reliance Worldwide’s expansion includes a new 300,000 square foot distribution facility. The total project impact is approximately $24 million, and it will be creating 130 new jobs.
Reliance Worldwide Corporation is a global provider of water control systems and plumbing solutions.
