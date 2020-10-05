130 new jobs coming to Cullman County

By WBRC Staff | October 5, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 9:48 AM

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - An expansion for Reliance Worldwide in Cullman County will create 130 new jobs.

Governor Kay Ivey will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for Reliance Worldwide’s expansion.

Reliance Worldwide’s expansion includes a new 300,000 square foot distribution facility. The total project impact is approximately $24 million, and it will be creating 130 new jobs.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation is a global provider of water control systems and plumbing solutions.

