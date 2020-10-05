New ambulance service in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford now has a new ambulance service answering calls in the city.
Oxford Health Systems began answering emergency calls Thursday morning at midnight, and answered one as recently as this afternoon.
It replaces Oxford EMS, which folded after the city council declined to give them a more than million dollar loan, partly to make payroll.
Oxford Health systems has some of the same staff, some of the same vehicles, even the same location as the earlier service, but is a different entity, owned by the city’s newly established health care authority.
We reached out to the new company’s new CEO, Tom Dixon, but he never returned our calls.
