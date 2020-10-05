Mixed bag for businesses after Alabama home opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Express on the University of Alabama Strip was not empty Saturday, but owner David Jones felt a similarity between the crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium and his business.
"Twenty percent of the people in the stands. So business was probably off eighty percent. So, it was a sad day for the whole town,” Jones told WBRC.
He lowered expectations for sales on the day of Alabama’s home football opener. Jones had the usual number of ten people working Saturday just in case he might need them.
“We had ten for a while, then we had to let them go because we just didn’t need them,” Jones lamented.
Alabama football and the fans it brings to Tuscaloosa for home games are lifelines to businesses like Jones'.
WBRC talked off-camera to a manager at Buffalo Phil’s, a pub that sits next to Alabama Express. She said they had a steady flow of customers Saturday with people waiting to come in, eat and watch football.
Jones hopes more fans will come as the season goes on. “We just hope we get trough this year and waiting on A-day when hopefully people who were pinned up and want to see some football maybe wants to come here and then we’ll try to survive until September,” he said.
