Ivey announces site near Tallassee for new Elmore Co. prison, despite local officials’ lobbying

“Our group continues to believe that the state prison facilities need to remain in an area of the county where there is an acceptance of the correctional industry, infrastructure in place to support the correctional facilities, in place workforce to support the correctional operations, and land already owned by the Alabama Department of Corrections,” the letter said. “For these reasons, we respectfully request that your administration initiate the first steps in the Lands Sales and Leasing Act by ordering an appraisal of the parcel of land currently owned by the Alabama Department of Corrections north of the existing correctional facilities in Elmore/Speigner.”