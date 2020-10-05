Hoover Police go pink for breast cancer awareness

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are swapping gold badges for pink badges in October to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Officers have also put pink decals on their patrol cars to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Studies show there has been a drop in cancer screenings since the coronavirus pandemic began and Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis says he hopes the badges and decals encourage women to get mammograms.
The Chief shared on Facebook, “This is something our Officers and this Department really embrace. We hope by wearing pink badges, we can bring awareness to this disease. It has affected so many women, and so many families. We’re all in this together.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.