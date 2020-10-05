Halloween arts and crafts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October is here and we know a lot of parents are doing remote learning, so you might be wanting to incorporate some fun holiday crafts into your daily school work.
Tierra Encatad, a Spanish Immersion Early Education program, shared some Halloween craft ideas with WBRC.
First, you can make a spider web out of toothpicks and marshmallows.
This activity can be adapted to teach children of all ages.
For older preschoolers, you can practice counting the toothpicks and marshmallows.
For younger preschoolers, this is great to practice fine motor skills.
“When you have the real little ones, you might want to do a little bigger of a marshmallow because the fine motor skills of the tiny ones can be difficult with a toddler,” said Kristen Denzer, CEO of Tierra Encatada, “But it really helps in terms of structural stem making connection attachments.”
Another craft idea is making crystalized Halloween ornaments.
“The science discussions behind it, this would be better for an older kid where they’re starting to talk about chemical reactions and what that looks like and how that works with heat and temperature,” said Denzer.
You’ll need pipe cleaner, string, borax and water.
You’ll boil the water and add borax, stirring until it’s completely dissolved.
Then pour the mixture into a jar and place the pipe cleaner in the jar with string hanging over the side so you can pull it out.
The crystals will solidify 24 hours later, but you’ll want to check throughout the day so the students can see the crystals forming.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.