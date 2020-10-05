FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures ahead; Hurricane possible for Gulf Coast Late this Week

Next Big Thing: If the forecast track holds true from the National Hurricane Center, we could see outer rain bands impact Central Alabama Thursday night and for most of Friday. If the storm trends more to the east, our rain chances could lower. If it makes landfall in Louisiana and move northwards into north and Central Alabama, we will see a good amount of rainfall with a low-end threat for a few isolated tornadoes. It simply remains too far out to determine exactly how this system will impact us. Just plan for increasing rain chances Friday with breezy conditions. With higher rain chances and more cloud cover, temperatures are forecast to stay in the 70s Friday. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting rainfall totals around two to five inches for Central Alabama Thursday through Saturday. I’m sure these totals will change based on the track of this storm over the next several days.