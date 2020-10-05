FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures ahead; Hurricane possible for Gulf Coast Late this Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are enjoying quiet conditions with temperatures mostly in the 50s. You might need a light jacket to start the day. First Alert AccuTrack and Satellite is showing us mostly clear with more cloud cover to our south and east. Plan for temperatures today to warm into the upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain light with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful afternoon to be outside. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 60s late this evening. Tomorrow morning temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 50s.
First Alert For Warmer Temperatures: If you love the 80s (not the decade), you’ll enjoy the forecast for the next couple of days. Warmer air is forecast to build into the Southeast tomorrow and Wednesday giving us highs in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday is looking like our warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s. Cloud cover will begin to increase from the south as Tropical Depression Twenty-Six approaches the Gulf Coast. Plan for dry weather to continue through Wednesday.
Tropical Depression Twenty-Six: Tropical Depression Twenty-Six developed in the Caribbean Sunday night. Satellite is showing better organization this morning indicating that it will likely strengthen as we go into the next 24-48 hours. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting this system to become Tropical Storm Delta today and strengthen into a hurricane by tomorrow evening. It is then forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday. Latest forecast has Delta becoming a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 105 mph. The forecast shows this system making landfall somewhere along the Central Gulf Coast Friday from Louisiana to as far east as the Florida Panhandle. The Alabama Gulf Coast is included in the forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.
Intensity Forecasts for Tropical Depression Twenty-Six: Intensity forecasts can be difficult when it comes to tropical systems. Tropical Depression Twenty-Six forecast intensity will likely fluctuate depending on where it goes and how it develops today. It is possible that Tropical Depression Twenty-Six could become stronger than forecast as it moves into the Gulf. The good news is that once it approaches the northern Gulf of Mexico, sea surface temperatures will trend cooler which could help prevent the storm from strengthening. Some models show it weakening a little as it approaches the coast as wind shear increases. Even if it weakens a little prior to landfall, it will need to be taken seriously. Areas along the Gulf Coast have several days to watch and prepare for this storm.
Next Big Thing: If the forecast track holds true from the National Hurricane Center, we could see outer rain bands impact Central Alabama Thursday night and for most of Friday. If the storm trends more to the east, our rain chances could lower. If it makes landfall in Louisiana and move northwards into north and Central Alabama, we will see a good amount of rainfall with a low-end threat for a few isolated tornadoes. It simply remains too far out to determine exactly how this system will impact us. Just plan for increasing rain chances Friday with breezy conditions. With higher rain chances and more cloud cover, temperatures are forecast to stay in the 70s Friday. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting rainfall totals around two to five inches for Central Alabama Thursday through Saturday. I’m sure these totals will change based on the track of this storm over the next several days.
Tropical Storm Gamma: Gamma continues to spin in the southern Gulf of Mexico this morning with winds around 50 mph. The interaction with Delta will be interesting as Gamma travels to the southwest towards the Bay of Campeche. Most of the models have Gamma weakening and dissipating over time. A few models hint that the remnants of Gamma could become absorbed by Delta with Delta being the main tropical system in the Gulf by the middle and end of the week. For now, Gamma does not pose a threat to us or the Gulf Coast.
Weekend Forecast: Assuming the forecast holds true with Delta, we could see rain for the first half of Saturday. We could trend drier as we head into Saturday evening and Sunday. Temperatures this weekend is forecast to stay in the 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. Sunday is looking like our best day for outdoor activities as we should stay mostly dry. Plan for changes throughout the week as we get a better handle on Tropical Depression Twenty-Six.
