Fayette Co. DA: Argument at party led to shooting

FAYETTE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Fayette County investigators are working to solve a shooting at a house on New Hope Church Road in Berry.
Investigators said the shooting happened at a party during the early morning hours of Sept. 26 where an argument escalated to an exchange of gunfire just after midnight.
A victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive.
“The investigation is ongoing and we have been able to identify a suspect in the case. We have interviewed many witnesses that were present when the shooting occurred,” District Attorney Andy Hamlin said. “We’re asking that anyone who was at the party, or has information regarding the shooting, who has not yet spoken with law enforcement to please contact us at 205- 367-9915.”
