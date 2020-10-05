COTH buys large site near Amazon in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Church of the Highlands continues to close on more property to create permanent homes for five of its branches in metro Birmingham, according to the Birmingham Business Journal.
Jefferson County public records show the mega church acquired vacant land at the corner of Academy Drive and Premiere Parkway for $2 million as well as additional acreage for $852,600.
Church of the Highlands declined to comment on the deal.
The $2 million deal is an 8.5-acre corner lot at 4989 Premiere Parkway that the church acquired from Academy Land Partners II LLC on Sept. 17. The entity is registered to Haskins Jones of Birmingham law firm Compton Jones Dresher.
The smaller deal was for about 13.88 acres near the intersection of Academy Drive and Premiere Parkway that Church of the Highlands acquired from United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) on Sept. 23.
The properties are about 10 minutes away from the church’s McCalla campus on Yellow Jacket Boulevard.
The deals come after the church’s announcement that it would be looking to buy property for five campuses in Alabaster, McCalla, Woodlawn and West Birmingham in the metro area, as well as Sylacauga. According to public records, it has bought the former Gibson Elementary School in Woodlawn along with several adjoining properties as well as property near its Alabaster campus in Shelby County, as we reported.
