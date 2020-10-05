B’ham police searching for armed robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.
Police say the Circle K on 1st Avenue North was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday.
The suspect ordered the clerk to open the cash register and give him the money. Police say he obtained and unknown amount of cash and fled the store.
If you have any information about this robbery, please contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.
