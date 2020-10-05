350 Alabama workers to be laid off in temporary mine closure

OAKMAN, Ala. (AP) - The United Mine Workers Association says 350 workers will be laid off when a mine in Alabama is temporarily closed. The district vice president for the union representing the miners said Shoal Creek Mine is set to close for six months. Operator Peabody Energy said it decided to halt production at the mine following revenue loss and weakening demand for coal.
News outlets report the company announced in August it had begun lowering coal production and has reduced its workforce by about 24% since 2019. Peabody acquired the mine from the previous owner the Drummond Company in 2018.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.