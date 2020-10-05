Absolutely Alabama: Gardens, The Gulf, Cowboys and Memories

Gardens, The Gulf, Cowboys and Memories. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)
By Fred Hunter | October 5, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:14 AM
This week you’re going to meet a World Champion named Ryder and when you meet someone named Ryder, so you even have to ask what he does? It’s just that Ryder Carpernetti rides better than any 9-year-old in the world.

Also, we’ll visit some unforgettable places which one man show us in his new book, Forgotten Alabama.

Then an unforgettable trip to an unforgettable Lake Martin Garden. Come with us to Jim Scott’s Garden.

You’ll also get a marine science adventure on our own Gulf Coast, and this adventure is Absolutely Alabama.

So, join us, bright and early Saturday morning at 4:30 on WBRC FOX6 News. It’s The Absolutely Alabama Way to start the day.

