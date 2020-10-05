ABC Board holding limited whiskey release sweepstakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Whiskey enthusiasts - you’ll like this!
Happening now, you can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to purchase some rare whiskey.
From now through Oct. 25, you can enter the Alabama ABC Select spirits sweepstakes.
It includes the rare and expensive Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, and other hard to get whiskeys.
Of course, you must be of legal drinking age to enter.
Sweepstakes winners will be notified on Oct. 27 and awarded a specific place in line (place 1 through 100) for the event at their chosen locations.
Each location will also allow any person of legal drinking age who does not have a guaranteed position in line to participate in the walk-up line. The participants in this line will be allowed to enter the store in the order in which they arrived after sweepstakes winners have completed their purchases.
The eight ABC stores participating in the 2020 Fall Sweepstakes are:
ABC Store #4 – 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Auburn, AL 36830
ABC Store #53 – 8115 Hwy. 72 West, Madison, AL 35758
ABC Store #55 – 201 Rele St., Mountain Brook, AL 35223
ABC Store #58 – 3232 Galleria Cir., Ste. 110, Hoover, AL 35244
ABC Store #67 – 160 Baldwin Sq., Fairhope, AL 36532
ABC Store #87 – 6941 Bellingrath Rd., Theodore, AL 36582
ABC Store #102 – 3420 McFarland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
ABC Store #175 – 2786 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36117
Due to current COVID-19 protocols, the public is not allowed on ABC store property before 8 a.m. when on-site registration opens for sweepstakes winners and walk-up line participants.
These highly-allocated whiskeys will be offered on a first come, first served basis and cannot be reserved or placed on hold.
Additional information and a link to enter the sweepstakes can be found at this link.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.