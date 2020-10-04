Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An area of high pressure over The Northeast continues to produce cool northeasterly winds across The Southeast extending into East Alabama this morning. A cold front will slide east today but this will be a dry front and with limited moisture available is only expected to produce a few clouds. As the front pushes through the area of high pressure will move further north and east.
Meanwhile a stalled front over the Florida Peninsula will remain stationary today but will only produce a few clouds over Southeast Alabama. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer this afternoon but generally remain a degree or two below normal for the season. Meanwhile, following the cold front winds will become more northeasterly bringing overnight lows down by a few degrees again through Tuesday morning.
A warming trend will begin beyond mid-week then there will be an increase in Gulf moisture by the end of the week which will increase rain chances by Friday and into the weekend.
As to the Tropics, Gamma is expected to remain well to the south of our gulf Coast, however, another Tropical Wave over the Central Caribbean shows a high probability for development over the next five days and could move into The Gulf and toward the Northern Gulf Coast. Stay advised in the coming days for the development of this system and its potential impact on The Alabama Gulf Coast.)
