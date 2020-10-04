Myrtle Beach police officer dies following shooting Saturday night, authorities say

A Myrtle Beach police officer has died following a shooting late Saturday night around 14th Avenue South.
By WMBF News Staff | October 3, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 6:29 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach police officer has died following a shooting late Saturday night, authorities said.

“Today we are mourning the loss of one of our officers,” Chief Amy Prock stated early Sunday morning. “PFC Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for service.”

According to the MBPD, Hancher had four years as a community officer and just under one year as a police officer.

MBPD said the shooting occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of 14th Avenue South. Officials added that officers are investigating, and there is a large law enforcement presence in the area.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have also been called in to investigate, according to SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby. More information from the agency will come at a later time.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune took to Facebook early Sunday morning, asking the community to “join me in lifting up our MBPD family.”

“May God bless everyone affected by this senseless tragedy,” Bethune wrote.

No other details were immediately available.

