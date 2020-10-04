Mac Jones, John Metchie shine in Alabama’s 52-24 win over Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - 2020 has been upside down and so was the first game at Bryant Denny Stadium. From face coverings to limited capacity, the only thing that felt normal was Alabama’s offense.
“I thought Mac played really well in the game, he kept his poise,” Nick Saban said.
The big plays came early by land and by air. Quarterback Mac Jones was 20-27 for 435 yards and four touchdowns, a career high for the redshirt junior.
“He got a lot of experience last year. We expect Mac to develop in maturity and confidence. He’s smart and bright and he’s accurate with the ball. We’ve got some good skill guys so our strength of the team is to utilize those guys,” Saban said.
From Jaylen Waddle to Devonta Smith to John Metchie, Jones got it done with the deep ball Saturday afternoon with touchdowns from 87, 78, and 63 yards out. Metchie led the Tide with 181 yards through the air and two touchdowns.
“He’s worked really hard and I think this is something that’s really going to help his confidence and also something that will help us develop confidence in him with his teammates because we need as many weapons as we possibly can,” Saban said.
Alabama improves to 2-0 in the conference-only schedule. Nick Saban is now 20- 0 against his former assistant coaches. He’ll bring that streak into next week when the Tide heads to Ole Miss to take on Lane Kiffin & the Rebels.
Final: Alabama 52-24 Texas A&M
