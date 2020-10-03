WBRC Sideline: Week 6 scores

October 2, 2020

CLASS 7A

Albertville 1, Huntsville 0, forfeit

Auburn 29, Central-Phenix City 28

Baker 31, Murphy 14

Colquit County (GA) 42, Dothan 19

Daphne 42, Alma Bryant 22

James Clemens 1, Florence 0, forfeit

Oak Mountain 48, Spain Park 17

Prattville 35, Enterprise 28

Sparkman 31, Bob Jones 0

Thompson 38, Vestavia Hills 9

Tuscaloosa County 26, Gadsden City 23

CLASS 6A

Athens 19, Hartselle 7

Buckhorn 51, Columbia 0

Carver-Montgomery 20, Lee-Montgomery 15

Chelsea 56, Woodlawn 0

Citronelle 22, Gulf Shores 20

Cullman 21, Decatur 10

Eufaula 44, Valley 13

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 21

McGill-Toolen Catholic 35, Baldwin County 9

Muscle Shoals 1, Hazel Green 0, forfeit

Opelika 49, Russell County 7

Park Crossing 22, Sidney Lanier 6

Pelham 34, Wetumpka 18

Stanhope Elmore 35, Calera 27

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 56, Hayden 7

Andalusia 42, Headland 0

Faith Academy 28, UMS-Wright 21

Guntersville 64, Sardis 0

Lee-Huntsville 36, Brewer 25

Marbury 35, Sipsey Valley 10

Rehobeth 19, Greenville 16

Russellville 41, Ardmore 3

Selma 46, Jemison 19

Shelby County 17, Central-Tuscaloosa 14

St. Clair County 35, Moody 14

Sylacauga 1, Elmore County 0, forfeit

Tallassee 57, Beauregard 20

West Point 35, Crossville 27

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 49, Ashford 14

Bibb County 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit

Central-Florence 56, West Morgan 28

Cherokee County 28, Munford 26

Dale County 14, Bullock County 12

Dallas County 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

DAR 1, St. John Paul Catholic II 0, forfeit

Dora 1, Fultondale 0, forfeit

Geneva 26, Straughn 21

Handley 1, Jacksonville 0, forfeit

Madison Academy 1, Randolph 9, forfeit

Mobile Christian 44, Lighthouse Christian (MS) 7

Northside 21, Fayette County 6

Oneonta 56, Hanceville 24

Saint James 42, B.T. Washington 14

Vigor 19, Escambia County 0

West Limestone 29, Brooks 27

Westminster Christian 25, New Hope 21

CLASS 3A

Childersburg 42, Beulah 14

Cottage Hill Christian 28, Chickasaw 0

Dadeville 53, Goshen 0

Flomaton 35, Bayside 17

Holly Pond 1, Tarrant 0, forfeit

Monroe County 1, Hale County 0, forfeit

Montgomery Catholic 13, Pike County 12

Ohatchee 20, Piedmont 15

Opp 34, Providence Christian 12

Phil Campbell 34, Colbert Heights 30

Saks 36, Pleasant Valley 8

Slocomb 27, New Brockton 13

Southside-Selma 46, Prattville Christian 14

Trinity Presbyterian 42, Reeltown 14

Walter Wellborn 49, Glencoe 0

Wicksburg 52, Daleville 6

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 32, Ariton 22

Addison 50, Cold Springs 14

B.B. Comer 24, Horseshoe Bend 16

Cleveland 42, Southeastern 20

Elba 50, Geneva County 22

Falkville 53, Section 0

G.W. Long 56, Zion Chapel 0

LaFayette 21, Ranburne 14

Lamar County 19, Aliceville 18

Lanett 36, Vincent 7

Leroy 41, J.U. Blacksher 14

Luverne 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit

Mars Hill Bible 42, Colbert County 14

Randolph County 41, Fayetteville 0

Red Bay 40, Sheffield 20

Spring Garden 59, Gaston 0

St. Luke’s Episcopal 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Thorsby 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit

Westbrook Christian 44, West End 13

Winston County 1, Midfield 0

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 1, Barbour County, forfeit

Berry 36, Lynn 0

Brantley 52, Samson 0

Cedar Bluff 56, Woodville 28

Decatur Heritage 47, Waterloo 20

Georgiana 16, Red Level 12

J.F. Shields 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit

Linden 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 12

McKenzie 40, Pleasant Home 7

Notasulga 35, Loachapoka 0

Pickens County 26, Brilliant 13

R.A. Hubbard 49, Vina 0

Ragland 20, Donoho 7

Sumiton Christian 12, Gaylesville 6

Sweet Water 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

Verbena 1, Billingsley 0, forfeit

Winterboro 48, Talladega County Central 6

Woodland 33, Wadley 6

