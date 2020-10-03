Sideline Game of the Week: Ohatchee upsets defending 3A champs Piedmont 20-15

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - No. 7 ranked Ohatchee defeated No.1 Piedmont 20-15 Friday night in Class 3A, Region 5 for the Indians first win over the Bulldogs since 2003. “This is my best win since I’ve been at Ohatchee,” said Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin.
Piedmont’s Jack Hayes scored the only touchdown in the first quarter. Ohatchee responded in the second when quarterback Eli Ennis ran it in from a few yards out to make it an 8-7 game after a two-point conversion. Piedmont took the lead back 15-8 when Hayes found Coleman Reid for a 13-yard touchdown.
In the third, Piedmont’s Jack Hayes pass was deflected and picked off by Aiden Simpson. Ohatchee capitalized from an Ennis touchdown on the ground to come within one point 15-14. Ohatchee added another another touchdown in the third from Noah Fuller to take a 20-15 lead.
With 51 seconds left in the game, Piedmont was driving, but Jack Hayes pass was picked off by Eli Ennis to end the game. Ohatchee upset the defending 3A state champs 20-15 for it’s first win over the Bulldogs since 2003.
“If you would have seen where we were seven years ago when we hardly couldn’t win a game now all of a sudden to come into an opponents place and take advantage of their mistakes and also grind it out I couldn’t be more proud of our kids and coaching staff,” Martin said.
Ohatchee improves to 5-1 as Piedmont falls to 5-1.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.