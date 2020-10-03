Below-average temps should make for a nice Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our weather pattern will remain unchanged through the weekend as early-morning lows along with afternoon highs remain several degrees below average for early October. Some patchy fog has formed across North Central areas of the region around lakes, rivers, and smaller bodies of water.
Temperatures may even trend a bit lower during the early morning hours from Sunday through Tuesday, especially in sheltered valleys as cool, dry north-northeasterly winds continue across the region. There will be yet another cold front passing through by the beginning of the week but with limited moisture conditions will likely remain dry with a slight warming trend later next week as winds become more westerly but conditions look to remain dry into the second half of next week.
Meanwhile in the Tropics, Gamma is expected to move across the Yucatan Peninsula and into the far southern Gulf Of Mexico. It is not expected to threaten the Gulf Coast and the National Hurricane Center forecasts the system to remain a Tropical Storm with the main threat to land being heavy rainfall. Two additional systems are being monitored in The Atlantic Basin but so far show limited signs of development.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.