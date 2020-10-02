20-year-old man died from crash in Marengo County

MARENGO CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old man died after a single-car crash in Marengo County.
ALEA state troopers say Coleman Reed Huckabee of Pine Hill, was driving at 9:45 Thursday night when his car left the road and hit a tree. Troopers believe Huckabee may have been speeding.
Huckabee, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and taken to Thomasville Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.
The crash occurred on Alabama 10 near the 49 mile marker, approximately two miles east of Dixon Mills city limits.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
