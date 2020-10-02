WBRC FOX6 Sideline Pep Breakfast presented by Jack’s at Bessemer City HS

WBRC Sideline pep breakfast at Bessemer City
By Jeh Jeh Pruitt | October 2, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 4:56 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh was live Friday from Bessemer City High School for the WBRC FOX6 Sideline Pep Breakfast presented by Jack’s.

The Purple Tigers will host Paul Bryant Stampede in a Region 4 matchup. Both teams have only one win this season, Bessemer is 1-5 and Paul Bryant is 1-4.

Here are the games that will be featured on Sideline tonight:

Game of the week-Ohatchee at Piedmont

Hillcrest at Northridge

Gadsden City at Tuscaloosa County

Vestavia at Thompson

Chilton Co. at Helena

Fairfield at Pleasant Grove

Jasper at Minor

Briarwood at Shades Valley

J.O. at Clay-Chalkville

Winfield at Vinemont

Etowah at Good Hope

Glencoe at Walter Wellborn

Hokes Bluff at Weaver

Spain Park at Oak Mountain

Homewood at Huffman

Hoover at Hewitt

Don’t forget to take pictures and video at the games and post them using the hashtag #WBRC Sideline and your pictures and video could get on tv tonight. Sideline starts at 10:25pm so if you want to catch all the exciting action of high school football, make sure you tune in

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.