WBRC FOX6 Sideline Pep Breakfast presented by Jack’s at Bessemer City HS

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh was live Friday from Bessemer City High School for the WBRC FOX6 Sideline Pep Breakfast presented by Jack’s.
The Purple Tigers will host Paul Bryant Stampede in a Region 4 matchup. Both teams have only one win this season, Bessemer is 1-5 and Paul Bryant is 1-4.
Here are the games that will be featured on Sideline tonight:
Game of the week-Ohatchee at Piedmont
Hillcrest at Northridge
Gadsden City at Tuscaloosa County
Vestavia at Thompson
Chilton Co. at Helena
Fairfield at Pleasant Grove
Jasper at Minor
Briarwood at Shades Valley
J.O. at Clay-Chalkville
Winfield at Vinemont
Etowah at Good Hope
Glencoe at Walter Wellborn
Hokes Bluff at Weaver
Spain Park at Oak Mountain
Homewood at Huffman
Hoover at Hewitt
