University of Alabama students excited for first home game of the season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is the first home game of the season for University of Alabama students, and it’s going to look different for fans.
Gates open up at noon for the University of Alabama’s first home game of the season. Only 20% of fans will be allowed into the stadium, meaning many will watch the game from home or local bars.
UA senior Ryan Flenniken said he is hopeful that everyone follows the new rules.
“You never know what people are going to do, especially in a college town," Flenniken said. “Especially the freshman too, because those are kids that got their prom taken away, got their senior graduation taken away, all that taken away. They are going to come out, and it’s their first sense of freedom in a while, hopefully they behave.”
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said there will be an increased police presence this weekend to help enforce the new rules.
