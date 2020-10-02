UAB expert weighs in on President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local experts warn that President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 should be a message to everyone.
The president joins more than 7 million Americans who have been diagnosed with the virus, and that number is still climbing.
The news of the leader of the free world contracting COVID-19 was alarming worldwide, and local medical experts say it should be concerning.
“I think it’s a really sobering reminder that anyone can get infected, if the most powerful, one of the most powerful leaders in the world, is susceptible to COVID and its consequences,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, an internationally renowned microbiologist at UAB.
She hopes the troubling test results serve as a reminder to people that the risk, is real.
“I really, really hope that it makes perhaps some people that might dismiss COVID who haven’t experienced the personal effects of it sit up and pay attention,” she said.
Dr. Marrazzo says to use this moment to remember the advice of medical professionals like herself.
“You can prevent, yourself, protect yourself, your family, your friends by doing the things we have been boringly, and endlessly repeating every time we get together which is wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand hygiene,” said Dr. Marrazzo.
She also offered her thoughts for the president and the first lady during this challenging time.
