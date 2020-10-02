Tuscaloosa bars prep for a busy game day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Only 20% of fans will be allowed in the game, and one bar owner says the bar crowd could be even busier.
“We do expect there to be a lot more people in town than just the 25,000 that can go to the stadium," Sessions Owner Hunter Wiggins said. “The eight home game weekends a year are, for the majority of businesses in Tuscaloosa, in our business, it makes or breaks them.”
Wiggins said he thinks this is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“I mean our economy is built around sports in Tuscaloosa,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins said it is also the first weekend Alabama bars can sell alcohol past 11 p.m. Wiggins said he thinks occupancy rules will be strictly enforced by police.
“We actually had them come by twice last night to check our occupancy, so I think that he has extra man-power out for this weekend," Wiggins said.
With limited capacity in the stadium, Wiggins said he stocked up for customers.
“We kind of looked at the numbers from last year and kind of looked at what we’ve been doing, and just went ahead and over prepared to make sure that we don’t have someone’s favorite liquor out of stock if they come in for game day,” Wiggins said.
Tailgating is not allowed on campus during this football season. Wiggins said he thinks that will just add to the bar crowd and that tailgating around town will still happen.
