’Tipping in Central Alabama’ raises money for local servers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of good Samaritans on Facebook is banding together to help local severs.
They’re collecting tips to give to a lucky person each week.
We’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly from social media challenges lately, but Tanya Kines got the idea to collect tips for local servers after seeing the “Venmo Challenge” on TikTok.
Kines created “Tipping in Central Alabama,” and uses her Facebook account to collect monetary donations of any amount throughout the week.
Then on the weekends, Kines, her husband, and some other friends go out to eat at a restaurant and give the money as a tip to a random server.
She and her party also give an additional tip for their personal dining service.
Kines records the interaction to capture the moment when the lucky person receives the money.
She’s done the challenge twice so far and said in both cases the server really needed the extra cash.
“We’ve said the whole time, like when we go…where we feel like God has placed us where we need to go, who we get because they’ve all had a story and they’ve all been so grateful. So, we just feel like whatever the money’s building to right now, then that’s the need for that person that’s going to get,” Kines explained.
Kines said they’ve already collected more than $660.
She said she chooses the restaurants at random, and fate decides the lucky sever.
Kines said she’ll keep doing this as long as people continue to donate.
