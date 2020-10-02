Someone shooting at Gadsden businesses with a pellet gun

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Vandalism in downtown Gadsden after someone shot at buildings with what appears to be a pellet gun.
Many of the buildings were small businesses, but at least two targets were city property: the Downtown Gadsden Incorporated office, and the Pitman Theater, which is now a venue.
Eleven places were hit, some with pellet holes, but more with shattered windows.
The director of Downtown Gadsden Incorporated, Kay Moore, says surveillance video indicates it may be the work of bored teenagers.
Moore said, “I don’t know, it’s just frustrating because I think that kids need to do better than what they’re doing. And it’s just a few, but it’s really the ones, those few, who make it bad for everybody else.”
Gadsden police haven’t said if they’ve arrested anyone but Moore says they may know the identity of the suspects.
