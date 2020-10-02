UPDATE: President Trump going to hospital, taking new antibody cocktail that’s showing promise at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BREAKING UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) - White House: Trump to travel to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, remain for ‘few days’ on advice of doctors.
The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital on the advice of his physicians after contracting COVID-19.
Trump is to depart the White House by helicopter early Friday evening for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House says that the visit is precautionary and that Trump will work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.
Earlier Friday the White House said Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody drug combination for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.
ORIGINAL: President Trump and the First Lady have been diagnosed as positive for coronavirus.
President Trump’s doctor confirms he has received a new treatment that is showing promise in early testing.
The antibody cocktail is known as polyclonal antibody cocktail.
UAB is helping with the study on the treatment, and Friday UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo said using the antibody cocktail to attack the coronavirus is making progress.
Dr. Marrazzo said the antibody seems to reduce levels of the virus and improve symptoms. One of the reactions so far is it reduces the level of the virus in your nose reducing the potential for spread.
The company Regeneron Pharmaceutical said it’s a benefit for patients who don’t have a natural response to the virus to create their own antibodies. This study is coming from 275 patients out of a 1,000 enrolled in the testing. Treatment caused reduced visits to a doctor and none required hospitalizations.
The president’s doctor reports President Trump completed the antibody cocktail infusion on Friday. He is also taking zinc, vitamin D, melatonin and a daily aspirin. Dr. Conley said the president is fatigued but in good spirits.
First Lady Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache.
“They can be used for prevention or being studied for prevention I should say. They are a theoretical basis to use it to prevent COVID, especially in older people or people who have immune systems that are compromised that can’t make antibodies. Perhaps they are on steroids or some other treatment that dampens their immune system,” Marrazzo said.
Dr. Marrazzo said he treatment could be available later this year.
