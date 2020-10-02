Piedmont football coach Steve Smith loses bet with team, grows mullet

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - Piedmont head coach Steve Smith has a new hairstyle this football season and it’s a mullet.
Coach Smith has been growing his hair out after he lost a bet with last year’s team. “We made a bet last year before the season that if they won state, I would grow my hair out like I had it in the 80′s. There are 64 teams in Class 3A, so you never know how the season is going to go because we lost 17 seniors,” Coach Smith said.
Piedmont beat Mobile Christian to win it’s fourth state championship in school history last December and Coach Smith kept his word.
“The last haircut I got was December 3, 2019. I’m allowed to trim around my ears and eyes, but I can’t get a haircut until after this season,” said Coach Smith. “I’m miserable right now with it because I’ve had the same short hair cut for 30 years probably in my life or 35 years, but growing it out and seeing how crazy it looks on me, it was worth it though. I’ll make that bet with them anytime,” said Coach Smith.
Piedmont is 5-0 on the season and is ranked first in Class 3A.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.