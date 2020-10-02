Moderna CEO: COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready until Spring 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve learned it may be next year before a promising coronavirus vaccine being tested in our community is ready for distribution.
Moderna CEO says it could be next Spring before they roll out a COVID-19 Vaccine if it’s safe. The vaccine is one of a handful of COVID-19 vaccine candidates that are going through final tests in the U.S.
St. Vincent’s in Birmingham is one of nearly 90 sites nationwide taking part in the phase 3 clinical trial of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. Back in August, the hospital reached its quota for participants 65 years and older. Thursday, the hospital told WBRC the trial still has room for volunteers and says Moderna has slowed enrollment to ensure it has sufficient representation of underrepresented populations most at risk for the disease.
“We are looking for those in the African American community and Hispanic community. We know COVID has impacted those communities much harder not only from a case rate but even hospitalizations and even a twofold higher death rate,” said Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Tim Bode.
You can find more information and learn how to register for the vaccine trial at healthcare.ascension.org
