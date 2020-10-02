Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Ryan McGee

On this episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike sits down with ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee. Ryan co-hosts the Marty and McGee Show with Marty Smith, but he joins the podcast to talk about his new book “Sidelines and Bloodlines: A Father, His Sons, and Our Life in College Football.”
McGee talks about some of the best and most interesting encounters he witnessed while his father was a college football referee, including which coaches he got into arguments with and how he and his brother dealt with fans heckling their dad.
Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every Friday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.