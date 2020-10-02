Local lawmakers react to President Trump testing positive with COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several local lawmakers are reacting to the news of President Trump and the First Lady testing positive for COVID-19.
Representative Robert Aderholt tells WAFF 48 News he was surprised at first to hear the news, but also says COVID doesn’t discriminate.
He says he believes the president has taken several precautions and getting the virus is still possible.
“He is with a lot of people and even though he is social distancing, I think he really abides by that. His staff makes sure, because obviously the president getting COVID isn’t an ideal thing,” Aderholt said.
Aderholt was with President Trump at the White House back in September. He says there, everyone was following CDC guidelines, maintaining more than a six-foot-distance.
He also says President Trump’s advisors are all being very careful.
“I think they were very conscientious about making sure that any direct exposure he had, he was going to be tested,” Aderholt continued.
WAFF 48 News also talked with Alabama State Representative Andrew Sorrell Friday.
Sorrell said, he wasn’t surprised the President contracted the virus.
“Who interacts with more people on a daily basis than the President of the United States? You know it makes the most sense that politicians would come down with this. There is some occupational hazard that comes with being a elected official," Sorrel said.
Sorrell, who was with the President at the Republican National Convention back in August says, people in the at-risk age group need to be taking precautions. Especially with the election around the corner.
“If you’re someone who has pre-existing conditions or if you’re 65 years or older, I think you need to take this five-times more serious as everyone else. I think you should be mailing in and requesting an absentee ballot and you should be doing that today," Sorrel explained.
US Senator Doug Jones sent his regards to President Trump and the First Lady today on twitter.
WAFF 48 News also reached out to the Alabama Democratic Party.
They sent us a statement that reads, “The Alabama Democratic Party wishes the President and First Lady a full recovery.”
President Trump is expected to spend several days at Walter Reed Medical Hospital.
We’ll keep you updated on his progress.
