Jasper police investigating death of man found in street

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating what led to finding a man dead in the street Thursday night in Jasper.
Police Chief J.C. Poe Jr. says they received a call at approximately 9:15 p.m. about a person lying in the street in the 1800 block of 11th Avenue. Arriving officers discovered the body of a young man who had died of apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.
The Walker County Coroner’s Officer has ordered for an autopsy to be performed. Chief Poe says the Walker County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Jasper police at 205-221-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
