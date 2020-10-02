Gorgeous weather going into the weekend

If you are attending the UAB football game at 11:30 AM Saturday in Birmingham, temperatures will likely start in the mid 60s. The weather will be wonderful for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they play Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky around 2:30 PM. The Auburn game is played in Athens, GA Saturday evening. Temperatures in Athens will likely start in the 60s and end in the 50s.