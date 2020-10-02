Gorgeous weather going into the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Boy what a difference a year makes because last year we had a high temperature of 101 degrees on this day and today we are forecasting a high of 73 degrees.
It will be sunny and a little breezy and the weather will be true football weather this evening. Plan on temperatures to fall into the lower 60s by kickoff, and then drop into the 50s after that.
If you look east after sunset tonight, look for the full Moon. It is also called the Harvest Moon because it is the closest full moon to occur near the autumnal equinox. Just above the Moon you might be able to spot the planet Mars. It will be bright with a red color.
Should be a great night to view the stars, moon, and the planet Mars!
A First Alert for chilly temperatures to start off the weekend, with readings in the middle to upper 40s. Tomorrow afternoon because of dry air, temperatures will rebound quickly into the lower to middle 70s.
If you are attending the UAB football game at 11:30 AM Saturday in Birmingham, temperatures will likely start in the mid 60s. The weather will be wonderful for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they play Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky around 2:30 PM. The Auburn game is played in Athens, GA Saturday evening. Temperatures in Athens will likely start in the 60s and end in the 50s.
You’ll simply need sunglasses and sunscreen during the afternoon hours. By the evening and overnight hours you will likely need a jacket.
It will be a big weekend of racing at Talladega! The big race on Sunday (YellaWood 500) begins at 1 PM. Plan for a mostly sunny sky with temperatures starting in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s before dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the end of the race. Should be fantastic weather Sunday afternoon.
The forecast remains very quiet for Central Alabama as we head into the first full week of October. We look to remain dry through next Thursday so plan on watering your fall plants. Temperatures will slowly moderate next week too!
Tropical Depression 25 formed in the western Caribbean this morning and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Gamma and track towards Cancun and then turn west across the Gulf. We are also watching a second tropical wave that is located east of the Lesser Antilles. It has a 30% chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days once it moves into the central Caribbean. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet.
Have a great day,
Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist
