First Alert for sunshine and beautiful weather this weekend!

TROPICAL UPDATE: We are monitoring two tropical waves that could develop in the Caribbean. The first wave is located in the western Caribbean that has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours. The latest models show development as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend. It is expected to stay in the Yucatan Peninsula or move into the southern Gulf of Mexico as we head into next week. With high pressure keeping the Southeast dry and cool, this system will likely stay in the southern Gulf of Mexico for a long period of time unable to go anywhere due to the lack of steering. It will be something to watch over the next seven days. For now, I don’t see any impacts occurring along the Gulf Coast for at least the next five to seven days.