First Alert for sunshine and beautiful weather this weekend!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday morning! It’s a cool start to the morning with the majority of us in the 40s and lower 50s. The coolest spots are mainly along and north of I-20/59 where temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s. First Alert AccuTrack and Radar is showing us dry across the entire Southeast thanks to another cold front that moved through our area yesterday. You will notice temperatures this afternoon will trend cooler than yesterday thanks to this cold front. Plan for plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures approaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. Northwest winds will continue this afternoon at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. If you plan on heading out for high school football tonight, you will want to grab the coat. Temperatures will likely start in the low to mid 60s around kickoff. By the end of the games, most locations will drop into the 50s with a clear sky.
HARVEST MOON AND MARS: If you look east after sunset tonight, look for the full moon. It is also called the Harvest Moon because it is the closest full moon to occur near the autumnal equinox. Just above the moon you might be able to spot the planet Mars. It will be bright with a red color. Should be a great night to view the stars, moon, and the planet Mars!
FIRST ALERT FOR CHILLY TEMPERATURES SATURDAY MORNING: Saturday morning is looking chilly with the majority of us dropping into the mid to upper 40s. You will likely need a jacket tomorrow morning, but you might not need it by tomorrow afternoon. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday with high temperatures approaching the low to mid 70s.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL FORECASTS: If you are attending the UAB football game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Birmingham, temperatures will likely start in the mid 60s. The weather will be wonderful for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they play Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky around 2:30 p.m. The Auburn game is played in Athens, Ga., Saturday evening. Temperatures in Athens will likely start in the 60s and end in the 50s. You’ll simply need sunglasses and sunscreen during the afternoon hours. By the evening and overnight hours you will likely need a jacket.
TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY FORECAST: It will be a big weekend of racing at Talladega! The big race on Sunday (YellaWood 500) begins at 1 p.m. Plan for a mostly sunny sky with temperatures starting in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s before dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the end of the race. Should be fantastic weather Sunday afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD INTO NEXT WEEK: The forecast remains very quiet for Central Alabama as we head into the first full week of October. We look to remain dry through next Thursday. A weak cold front could move through our area Sunday night giving way to a small cool down Monday. We’ll start next week with highs in the mid 70s. By the middle and end of next week, temperatures could climb into the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. I do not see any opportunities for rain over the next seven to ten days.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We are monitoring two tropical waves that could develop in the Caribbean. The first wave is located in the western Caribbean that has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours. The latest models show development as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend. It is expected to stay in the Yucatan Peninsula or move into the southern Gulf of Mexico as we head into next week. With high pressure keeping the Southeast dry and cool, this system will likely stay in the southern Gulf of Mexico for a long period of time unable to go anywhere due to the lack of steering. It will be something to watch over the next seven days. For now, I don’t see any impacts occurring along the Gulf Coast for at least the next five to seven days.
We are also watching a second tropical wave that is located east of the Lesser Antilles. It has a 30% chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days once it moves into the central Caribbean. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet.
Have a safe and wonderful weekend!
