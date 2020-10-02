Finding the silver lining in canceling high school football games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Almost 150 high school football games in Alabama have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 cases among high school players and staff members, but an expert UAB physician says there’s a silver lining to those numbers in a Friday press conference. The approach to hold fall sports has been with extreme caution, a strategy that means some tough calls.
From games canceled between high school teams to some schools canceling entire seasons, school administrations have come up with varying plans to keep high school students safe on and off the field, several using opt-in testing and under ASHAA guidelines, mandating masking and social distancing whenever possible coupled with intensive sanitization procedures.
UAB experts says it’s better to be safe and cancel games when needed.
“I think that’s the right thing to do and that’s a consequence of intensely doing surveillance on these players, I do think there are worries, but that’s why we are testing because we want to limit whatever is happening on that team,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a renowned Microbiologist at UAB.
Districts like Birmingham City Schools let any student-athlete opt into a COVID-19 test, and many school districts have said that they do regular health screenings of everyone affiliated with a team.
