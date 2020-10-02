Expect traffic changes for Alabama home games in 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide’s home season opener is Saturday and while the crowd size will be limited it will still be a busy day in Tuscaloosa. Fans will need to know about getting to and from the game.
With only 20% of fans allowed in Bryant-Denny Stadium, you would think traffic won’t be as congested come game day. However, UA transportation officials are still expecting a lot of traffic after the game around the stadium, especially on the west side of campus where a lot of fans park.
Road blocks were moved closer to the stadium. Instead of University Blvd closing at 2nd Avenue, now it’s going to close at Hackberry. Instead of Bryant Drive closing at Hackberry, it’s going to close closer to where the Corner Supply Store is. The East side of campus where traffic officials used to do a lot of one ways won’t be happening.
They are going let traffic flow there like it does on a regular day to see how it works.
“It’s going to allow traffic to flow a lot easier. I mean with only 20,000 fans or somewhere in that area. It’s just not going to be as heavy,” said UA transportation services director Nick Frenz.
Road closures will still happen three hours before kick off.
