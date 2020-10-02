COVID-19 cases reported in Alabama public schools

We have attributed our good luck to our parents being our first line of defense by not sending students to school with cold or flu-like symptoms. Our teachers and employees have also done a great job in checking temperatures before students enter the building and following the guidelines set forth by the DPH and ALSDE. Additionally, our custodians and administrators have done an excellent job of cleaning and keeping our buildings sanitized. We are really proud of our students. They have been so gracious in doing their part to keep everyone safe.