Birmingham Career Center says there are plenty of jobs available

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Labor has released initial jobless claims for the week of September 20th thru September 26th.
Just over 8,800 initial claims were filed, and more than 4,000 were COVID-related.
But there are several employers looking for skilled workers.
Industries from logistics, to customer service, to the medical field and beyond are hiring right now.
Senior Manager of the Birmingham Career Center, Yvette Fields, said companies like Amazon, Mercedes, Dollar General and even UAB are looking for people to fill dozens of jobs.
Thousands of Alabamians are still looking for work after losing jobs during the pandemic, and many of the positions have been eliminated.
But Fields said if you have positive attitude and you’re a team player, you should be able to find a job, even in these difficult times.
“I think we all have transferrable skills and I think that if they are…if they have been working in the past, those skills can transfer to that particular employer,” Fields said.
The Birmingham Career Center offers resources to help people update resumes, prepare for interviews, as well as a database of open positions.
For more information about the Birmingham Career Center and the services they offer call (205) 582-5200, or visit alabamaworks.com.
