Bessemer City School wrapping first week of in person learning

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City School students returned for the first week of in-person learning on a staggered schedule.
Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter says things are going well so far, but leaders are constantly looking for ways to improve student and staff safety.
“Daily check-ins just to see what we can do the next day or the next week,” said Dr. Jeter.
Over 70% of students returned for staggered in-person learning this week. Students report twice a week with school cleanings on Wednesday. Dr. Jeter says they have incorporated extensive safety measures knowing that more people would be in buildings.
“We have hand sanitation stations around all of our schools,” said Dr. Jeter.
The districts has also purchased cleaning sprayers that mists cleaning chemicals on the surfaces in schools that can kill germs. The district also plans to continue enforcing masks even after the state mask order expires next month.
As students and staff end the first week of traditional school, leaders are considering options to bring more students back in at one time based on parent feedback.
“More than 50% of parents say they’re ready for that,” said Dr. Jeter.
She says school leaders will begin conversations in the next weeks to discuss plans about potentially bringing more students in.
At this point, there have been no positive student cases in the district. Bessemer City started virtual. Dr. Jeter says as cases arise, she will inform the board and the public.
