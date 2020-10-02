Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive begins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizers for the Beat Auburn Beat Hunger Food Drive planned for six months to do a virtual drive because of coronavirus. This week, they learned they would be allowed to have barrels placed around the University of Alabama campus after parts of a moratorium put in place to stop COVID-19 from spreading were lifted.
The food drive is an annual competition between the University of Alabama and Auburn leading up to the week of the Iron Bowl. The two schools have collected more than 7 million pounds of food combined over the last 26 years. Jill Marks, the President of Beat Auburn Beat Hunger, said before the pandemic hit, Alabama had the highest rate of childhood food insecurity in America affecting one in four children.
“Now because of COVID, the numbers are expected to double, even triple in terms of food insecurity in the state of Alabama. And I think that statistic alone shows how important it truly is, that we need to be combating this issue in the city of Tuscaloosa, the region and the state,” Marks explained.
Seventy barrels could go up around the University of Alabama campus within the next week.
The food drive runs until November 20th.
