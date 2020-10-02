‘Back the Blue!’: Resident picks up tab for North Myrtle Beach officer’s food

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach police officer was treated to a free meal, thanks to the kindness of a stranger.
According to a post on the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, an officer went through the drive-thru at a local Sonic. When he got to the window to pay, “to his surprise,” the car in front of him had picked up the tab.
That generous citizen also left a note for the cashier to hand to the officer. It said “Back the Blue! Have a nice day!” and was signed “Pamela.”
“What an awesome community to live in and serve!!” the NMBDPS post stated.
