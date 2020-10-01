VIDEO: New spaces and renovations at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Renovations at Bryant-Denny (Source: UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff | October 1, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 4:26 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama showed off the renovations and new spaces in Bryant-Denny Stadium Thursday.

The Crimson Tide’s first home game of the season is Saturday, October 3 against Texas A&M.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban called the new locker room, recruitment room and tunnel some of the finest spaces in the country.

Here’s what’s new for players and fans:

  • New team tunnel that flows directly from the Walk of Champions into the locker room
  • Fully updated game day locker room
  • Renovated recruiting space that doubled in size from 6,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet
  • Four corner videoboards replaced with 60 percent larger screens
  • Addition of several new premium areas including loge boxes, Champions Club, Terrace Club, new skyboxes and Founders Suites
  • Student social area added at ground-level on the south side with upgraded concessions and charging stations
  • Press box relocated to the east side
  • Addition of elevators and stairs on the west side
  • Addition of east side ADA seating
  • Expanded concourse on the west upper deck
Alabama locker room SOURCE: UA Athletics
UA Recruitment room SOURCE: University of Alabama Athletics
UA Tunnel SOURCE: University of Alabama Athletics

