Vestavia Hills doctor sentenced to 30 years in child porn investigation

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a former Vestavia Hills doctor to 30 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Annemarie C. Axon sentenced 56-year-old Ronald Tai Young Moon Wednesday. Moon worked as a doctor at The Industrial Athlete clinic in Birmingham until his license was revoked earlier this year.
Moon went to trial in February, and after four days of testimony a jury convicted Moon of possessing, producing, and attempting to produce child pornography.
Evidence at trial proved that between the mid-1990s and about 2012, Moon secretly recorded neighbors and guests in his own home, including girls as young as 12 years old. Some of those individuals were filmed naked, dressing, and undressing.
The footage was located on VHS videotapes found in the defendant’s locked private office with other pornographic VHS tapes, steps away from a TV/VCR set that was working and plugged in. Evidence of multiple hidden-camera devices was also found in Moon’s office.
In addition to thirty years in prison, following his release from prison, Moon was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and, by law, will also be required to register as a sex offender.
“Unfortunately, this sentence will not undo the harm suffered by Moon’s victims,” Escalona said. “However, understanding that the consequences of this conduct is severe might discourage other sexual predators from victimizing innocent children in this district.”
