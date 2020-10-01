State says COVID Dashboard could be ready in “a few weeks”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -
Education advocates say they’re disappointed the state hasn’t released the COVID school dashboard. They hoped it would come out today since it’s the beginning of the month.
In a statement released late Thursday afternoon, the state’s top pediatrician said patient privacy must be in place before the dashboard can be released and the expected completion date is “in a few weeks”.
Local education advocates understand leaders are taking their time to get it right - but also see an urgent need to get the information out as soon as possible.
“Parents need to be abreast of the current information so that they know what they’re sending their students into,” said Dr. Kim Steward, Alabama Education Association, “So, they can make a more informed decision.”
Alabama Education Association leaders say it’s also important information for staff, so that they know current work safety conditions.
Alabama would follow both Texas and Florida in releasing data. Texas uses a graph, updated weekly, that shows the cumulative number of student and teacher cases. Florida released its data - just this week - with a case break down by each school.
Dr. Mackey said he hoped to give a school district breakdown. Local education advocates say they don’t want a rushed report, but say the data is needed as many districts move away from virtual learning to more days of in person learning.
Leaders are applauding districts that have decided to self-report as the state works on the COVID dashboard. They’re asking districts that haven’t reported data to release the information for the sake of transparency, accountability, and safety.
